Nursing home transit van rolls over with patients inside

The crash occurred at the intersection of U.S. 31 and 151st Street Wednesday morning.

WESTFIELD, Ind. — A senior citizen transport bus rolled over with multiple patients on board Wednesday morning.

11 patients needed to be transported from the scene according to Carmel Fire. Some with minor injuries were transported to the hospital by medics and the rest were taken by a bus as a precaution.

The crash took place at the intersection of U.S. 31 and East 151st Street Wednesday morning.

A witness told 13News that two vehicles were involved in the crash and that the van was from Sanders Glen Assisted Living.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.