Bodycam video shows IMPD officers shoot, arrest armed murder suspect

Orlando Mitchell is charged with the murder of 32-year-old Krystal Walton at the Charity Child Care on the near west side of Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have released bodycam footage of the Sept. 16 shooting of 33-year-old Orlando Mitchell, the Indianapolis man who was shot by police and arrested hours after he allegedly killed the mother of his child outside a day care.

IMPD released a video on Saturday detailing Walton's homicide and showing the shooting and subsequent arrest of Mitchell. While he was being treated by medics, bodycam video shows him admitting to paramedics that he shot Walton.

The video is graphic. Viewer discretion is advised.

The video begins with Walton's shooting.

Police say Walton had just dropped her toddler off at day care at around 7:30 a.m. when Mitchell approached her and shot her multiple times, killing her. A security camera captured the shooting and Mitchell running from the scene.

Detectives spoke with witnesses and learned that Walton was afraid of Mitchell and had a protective order against him. He also had several domestic violence warrants related to incidents with Walton.

A witness, who said they were close with Mitchell, told police that Mitchell intended to kill Walton and make it a murder-suicide.

Three hours later, a person called 911 from a bus stop downtown at North Delaware Street and Puryear Street.

The 911 caller said he was calling on behalf of another man at the bus stop.

The video released by IMPD includes a recording of that 911 call. During the call, the caller said, "I'm sitting with a guy who says he shot somebody. I'm waiting on this bus. Y'all going to have to come see him."

The caller continues by telling the dispatcher what bus stop they're at and saying, "He said he shot his girl or something, I don't know... he said he shot somebody on 10th and Holmes."

Officers went to the area and found Mitchell and a car matching the suspect's vehicle description.

IMPD officers Taylor and Jones were the first to arrive. IMPD's video showed both officers' bodycam videos from the incident.

IMPD said Taylor and Jones were advised to wait for backup, but while they were waiting Mitchell got out of his car while holding an AR-15 style rifle.

The rifle wasn't visible in the bodycam video, but in the video, officers can be heard yelling for Mitchell to "drop the weapon."

Then Mitchell allegedly pointed the gun at the officers, who fired several shots, hitting Mitchell in the leg.

Taylor initially fired nine shots in Mitchell's direction before taking cover behind his police cruiser and then firing seven more. Jones fired five shots

"Shots fired, shots fired, control," he said when calling dispatchers to notify them of what happened. "Shots fired, police action shooting."

Taylor ran into a nearby greenspace and said that Mitchell was down with his rifle within arm's reach.

IMPD's video also shows an arrest team, using a protective shield, approach Mitchell and secure his rifle before handcuffing him. IMPD said Mitchell also had a handgun in a holster in the front waistband of his pants.

As paramedics were treating Mitchell, he can be heard on video saying he "shot that b**** in the face."

Mitchell was taken to Eskenazi Hospital for treatment.

Preliminary results from the Marion County Forensic Services Agency show that casings recovered from the homicide scene match the handgun (pictured below) that officers found in Mitchell's waistband.

Mitchell's rifle was recovered from the scene of the officer-involved shooting. Police also found a rifle casing near Mitchell's vehicle. IMPD said police don't know when the rifle casing was fired.

After being released from the hospital, Mitchell was taken to jail. He's been charged with murder, invasion of privacy and unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer.

Mitchell is scheduled to appear for a jury trial on Feb. 27 and Feb. 28.