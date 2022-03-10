2 recent domestic violence cases in Indy have advocates continuing push for change

A report shows 65% of domestic violence-related homicides in 2018 and 2019 in central Indiana were committed using a gun. In 2020, that number increased to 73%.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — For many, the threat of violence is a daily and silent fear.

In the last two weeks, IMPD has responded to two domestic violence incidents.

"It's just sad out here. I think this is happening every day, you know?" said George Johnson.

Johnson arrived home Sunday to see police and SWAT teams swarming his neighborhood on Holt Road on the west side of Indianapolis.

Police say 40-year-old Thomas Talley was holding his ex-girlfriend hostage in a home. Police say Talley also had a gun.

"I don't know what people are thinking about anymore. It's ridiculous. It's crazy," said neighbor Kenny King.

As police tried to negotiate with Talley, they said a gunshot went off.

That's when SWAT team members rushed in and shot Talley.

He died. The woman survived.

"Unfortunately, the circumstances did lead to a death, but it was a relief knowing that this wasn't a hostage situation where a victim was pronounced dead at the scene. We don't get that often in the city," said Danyette Smith, director of domestic violence prevention with the Indy Public Safety Foundation.

Smith is a survivor-turned-advocate who said cases are increasing.

"This isn't something that started during COVID. It got worse, but it also brought the attention of knowing that there are a lot of families who are needing this assistance with domestic violence," said Smith.

Just two weeks ago, Orlando Mitchell shot and killed the mother of his 1-year-old son outside of a day care center.

Krystal Walton was laid to rest Saturday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says in the U.S., 1 in 3 women and 1 in 7 men experienced sexual violence, physical violence, and/or stalking by an intimate partner during their lifetime.

According to a report by the Domestic Violence Network, 65% of all domestic violence-related homicides in 2018 and 2019 in central Indiana were committed using a firearm.

In 2020, that number increased to 73%.

Smith encourages victims to reach out to an advocate for help.

"You need someone who can walk with you and can understand exactly what you're going through as survivors, and then get you to where you need to be, whether that's working with you in the home or getting you out of that home, because it could be dangerous," said Smith.

Smith also wants to focus on getting help to those, like Talley, who commit violent acts.

13News searched public records and discovered IMPD has been called to the same home on Holt Road where Talley was holding his ex-girlfriend hostage at least nine times this year.

Those calls ranged from assault, assault with a deadly weapon, strangulation, and drug offenses.

Records show officers were dispatched twice for a suicidal attempt, once in July and the other in August 2021.

In that incident, officers detained Talley and took him to Eskenazi Hospital for treatment.