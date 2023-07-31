IMPD officer's cruiser hits bicyclist on east side of Indianapolis

IMPD said the cyclist is an adult male and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

INDIANAPOLIS — A bicyclist was hit by an IMPD officer on the east side of Indianapolis Monday.

It happened on 10th Street between Lasalle and Olney streets. A portion of 10th Street is closed while police investigate.

According to IMPD, the officer was on an emergency call when the crash happened.

IMPD said the cyclist is an adult male and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A badly damaged bicycle could be seen in the middle of the street.