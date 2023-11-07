City leaders want a safer Monon Trail

A new proposal will treat trail crossings the same as school zone intersections.

INDIANAPOLIS — Some who frequently visit the Monon Trail in downtown Indianapolis near 16th Street feel unsafe when trying to cross.

"Cars do drive pretty crazy over here especially during the rush hour. They don't see the blinking lights. I feel like those do not help. Like, you actually need something that says 'STOP'," said Aaria Woolcock who was walking her dog Reeko on the trail Tuesday afternoon.

City leaders have been looking at ways to make greenway crossing zones safer for pedestrians, runners and cyclists.

A new measure passed this week aims to include speed limit reduction notices in certain zones.

"The aim of the proposal is to treat these intersections similarly to how we treat school intersections," said Councilor John Barth, who co-sponsored the proposal.

Councilor Barth said he's heard stories of people almost getting injured while trying to cross.

"It just takes one more minute or one more turn to make that near miss into a fatal accident, so we want to make sure we do everything we can to protect folks," Barth said.

The Department of Public Works told 13 News that engineers have been looking at all crossings and will conduct an analysis to determine where the biggest risk is and where speed limits may need to be reduced.

The analysis includes looking at the number of lanes, road volume and trail volume.

For walkers like Woolcock, she's hoping the changes can help make drivers become more alert.