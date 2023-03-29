Twitter account tracks Indianapolis pedestrian, cyclist safety

A rash of recent pedestrian deaths has advocates pushing for more safety measures in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — In the last three days, at least three people were struck by cars in Indianapolis including a man who was killed on East Washington Street Monday.

Police say 66-year-old Michael Allen was riding on a motorized scooter when he was hit.

It’s incidents like this, that sparked Eric Holt to start tracking pedestrian and cyclist safety in Indianapolis last year. He said at first, it started as a hobby and then grew into something much bigger.

“It is a very important topic and I think it is something that for a long-time people were not talking about,” Holt said.

The data is documented on a website and then posted to the “Indy Pedestrian Safety Crisis” Twitter account.

“The numbers surprised me, even with having that feeling of what is happening out there,” Holt said.

Holt uses data from 911 calls, the Citizens app, crash reports and user submissions. He then tracks and verifies each incident. He understands some of the data may not be representative of all the incidents that occur.

“But I feel confident enough that the data is telling a fairly accurate picture of what’s happening on our streets,” he said.

IMPD and the city also track their own data. Plus, a Fatal Crash Review Board makes recommendations on how the city can improve its infrastructure in areas where fatal crashes occur.

According to Holt's data, there have been six pedestrian fatalities this year and more than 80 people hit by a vehicle.

Holt is hoping his project will not only spreads awareness but also create more safety changes.

“It can help the city, which is limited in its funding, potentially focus on certain areas that might have the biggest impact,” Holt said.

The advocacy group also sent a questionnaire to every Marion County candidate running for city office this year. Holt said the majority of them responded.

Some of the questions included their experiences walking and biking in the city, how they get around and how they would improve street safety.

You can find all the responses here.