Local News

Man on motorized scooter hit, killed while crossing Washington Street

The man was crossing Washington Street on a motorized scooter when he was hit by a car.
Credit: WTHR

INDIANAPOLIS — A man riding on a motorized scooter was hit and killed while crossing the street on the east side of Indianapolis, police said.

The crash happened just after 3 p.m. in the 10200 block of East Washington Street, which is east of the intersection with South Mitthoefer Road. 

First responders arrived to find an unresponsive man lying in the road. IMPD said medics took the man to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition and he died shortly after arriving. 

Investigators say a driver was going east on Washington Street when they hit the man. 

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with officers.  

Authorities have not identified the man who died. 

