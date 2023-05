It was part of $35 million in appropriations passed by the council Monday evening.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis City-County Council unanimously passed a $35 million fiscal package Monday.

According to the mayor's office, it includes $8 million in infrastructure funding for neighborhoods.

There's also money for afterschool and summer programs at Indy parks.

And there $800,000 for an opioid response grant program and mental health resources in Marion County.