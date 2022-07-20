Beech Grove Police participating in revamp of 'Live PD'

"On Patrol: Live" will air live on Fridays and Saturdays from 9 p.m. to midnight ET. Beech Grove PD will be featured in the show's first two episodes July 22-23.

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — The Beech Grove Police Department will be featured in the revival of A&E's "Live PD" that will now air on REELZ.

"On Patrol: Live" will air live on Fridays and Saturdays from 9 p.m. to midnight ET. Beech Grove PD will participate in the show's first two episodes July 22 and July 23.

REELZ announced the revamped show's return in June, with the same format and Dan Abrams returning as host.

Abrams will be joined by retired Tulsa Police Department Sgt. Sean "Sticks" Larkin and Deputy Sheriff Curtis Wilson. The show will feature minute-by-minute analysis, documenting for viewers in real time the everyday work of police officers on patrol from diverse departments across America.

"In a time when law enforcement is continually under the microscope and judged on split second decisions, we are excited to highlight the hard work and service of our dedicated and professional officers," Beech Grove PD Chief Michael Maurice said in a news release. "I am honored to invite America to come behind the lens and witness our officer's compassion, integrity and resilience. We are so humbled that 'On Patrol: Live' has chosen to highlight our police department and the people behind the badge."

The Beech Grove Police Department has 36 officers who serve a population of more than 14,000 people, as well as others outside city limits. The department consists of a road division, investigations division, special response team and two K-9 teams.

"Live PD" aired on A&E from 2016-2020 and followed police departments around the country while officers were out on patrol.

However, "Live PD" was abruptly canceled by A&E in the summer of 2020 following the protest of police brutality in the wake of the death of George Floyd, the Minnesota man who was killed by former Minnesota Police Officer Derek Chauvin.

REELZ is available in 70 million homes on DIRECTV channel 238, DISH Network channel 299, Verizon FiOS TV channel 692HD, AT&T U-verse channels 799/1799HD and Xfinity, Spectrum, and many other cable and streaming systems nationwide.