Family of Ashlea Albertson hopes to carry on her legacy

Family, friends, and fans came together to mourn the loss of local racer Ashlea Albertson.

INDIANAPOLIS — Saturday was supposed to be another exciting day for Ashlea Albertson doing what she and her dad loved.

"Every race day she would call me and say have you had your coffee today dad? It's race day. I didn't get that call today but I did get that coffee and tell everybody else it's race day," said her dad, Todd Albertson.

Albertson was a passenger when loved ones say she was killed in a road rage crash on I-65 in Jackson County Aug. 18.

"Society we have to do better. We have to do better taking care of each other. She lost her life not on a racetrack where we thought she might, but in the middle of a highway because we can't control our anger," said Todd.

The loss is unimaginable for her family and her friends in the racing community.

"She's a daughter. She's a sister and she's friends with everybody here," said Todd.

Albertson raced for Tony Stewart Racing.

"I'm going to think about Ashlea every time I think I'm going to have road rage. Ashlea will be in the back of my head. Stop, slow down and do what's right," said team manager Ron Combs.

The car she was supposed to sit in Saturday was empty.

Her friends, family and fans surrounded it with flowers and messages.

"We need this tonight. I need this tonight. My family, they need this tonight. " said Todd.

Giving her the same love, she showed them.

"She didn't win races all the time, but it wasn't about winning races as much as it was about being out there seeing the kids and the fans and everything else. That's who she was. " said Todd.

Loved ones said she left a mark.

"She was fearless. I imagine yesterday she met the same fate being fearless and knowing there's going to be a time where somebody else is going to step up and carry on," said Todd.

Carrying on the legacy she left behind.

"Life is precious. Hold everybody tight. Don't walk away mad. Let them know you love them because tomorrow you may not have that opportunity," said Todd.