Kyle Larson's 'double duty' paint schemes unveiled

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion is set to compete in both the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 races next year.

INDIANAPOLIS — The paint schemes for 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson's 2024 'double duty' attempt were revealed Sunday morning.

Larson, along with representatives for Arrow McLaren and Hendrick Motorsports and Indianapolis Motor Speedway president Doug Boles, were all present for the unveiling.

Next year, Kyle Larson is set to compete in both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 (in Charlotte, N.C) on the same day. The last time a driver attempted to race all 1,100 miles in one day was Kurt Busch in 2014. Busch finished 6th in the Indy 500, but crashed out of the 600 in the final stages of the race.

He will carry sponsorship on both cars from HendrickCars.com, his current sponsor in the NASCAR Cup Series, and Arrow McLaren. He will drive car No. 17 in the race, a continued tribute to Rick Hendrick's son Ricky, who was tragically killed in a plane crash in October 2004. Ricky ran the No. 17 during his career in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

"Obviously I'm extremely excited, but at the same time, I'm so busy racing and trying to take care of my family that it hasn't really set in yet that it's truly a reality," said Larson during the press conference. "When you have days like today and you unveil the car, all those little steps, it definitely makes it seem more real."

This will be car owner Rick Hendrick's first attempt at the Indy 500 as a co-owner.

" I think Daytona and the Indy 500, and I got to do the 24 Hours of Le Mans, so I'm kind of getting my bucketful here," said Hendrick. "I never dreamed I'd go to Daytona in a stock car, so we're coming up on 40 years next year. This is such an unbelievable place, that and Charlotte, doing the 600 and this race. It's going to be unbelievable."

Larson has been getting time in a simulator in preparation for next year's marathon. He's had Arrow McLaren advisor Tony Kanaan as his driver coach.

"I didn't realize that Tony was sticking around to be a specialty adviser for Arrow McLaren," said Larson of his driver coach. "We have past experience working with each other, being teammates at the Rolex 24 Hour with Chip. Tony and I are the same size. We use the same insert. Well, he's got way bigger muscles than me, but besides that, we've got, I think, a lot in common."

While rare, driving 1,100 miles in one day in two completely different states isn't new. It's been done a handful of times before.

The late John Andretti first attempted the feat in 1994, a few years after Charlotte Motor Speedway installed lights at the track and moved the race to the evening.

Robby Gordon then made several attempts from 1997-2004. However, neither Gordon nor Andretti completed all 1,100 miles.

Then, in 1999, Tony Stewart made an attempt at the 'double' after switching from the Indy Racing League to the NASCAR Cup Series. Stewart finished 9th at Indianapolis and 4th at Charlotte, but did not complete all 1,100 miles as he finished four laps down in the Indy 500.