Local race car driver killed in crash on I-65 near Seymour

Ashlea Albertson was a passenger in an SUV that was involved in a two-vehicle crash south of Seymour Friday morning.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — A Greenfield woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 in Jackson County Friday.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the interstate just south of Seymour.

Indiana State Police say 24-year-old Ashley Albertson died from injuries she sustained in the crash.

Investigators believe a black Chevy Malibu driven by a 22-year-old male from Austin, Indiana was traveling north in the right lane of the interstate near a white GMC Terrain driven by a 31-year-old man from Indianapolis. Albertson was a passenger in the Terrain.

Video recorded by another vehicle in the area shows the two drivers accelerating rapidly, refusing to allow one another to pass.

State police say as the driver of the Malibu began to change lanes into the path of the Terrain, the driver of the SUV lost control and spun, causing the vehicles to collide. The Terrain rolled over, ejecting Albertson.

The Malibu left the roadway and came to rest in a field.

Albertson and the driver of the Terrain were flown to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. Albertson was pronounced deceased after arriving at the hospital.

Albertson was a race car driver who drove at tracks across central Indiana, according to her Facebook page. Her father, Todd, posted an emotional video on the page about her death.

Posted by Ashlea Albertson Racing on Friday, August 18, 2023

"This is one of the hardest posts that I could possibly make, but I have no words to put it out other than making a video to share with everybody who loved her and who she loved in return," he said. "I want to thank you, from my family, from myself, for making her feel like she was the best racer out there each and every time that she took the track.

"She was a good kid, a better person. She just loved racing, she loved the community and you all have done so much for her. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart. Please keep my family, her fiancé, and everybody who is going through this time in your thoughts and prayers."

The drivers involved in the crash, plus a juvenile passenger in the Malibu, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Blood tests were conducted on both drivers and toxicology results are pending. After state police completes its investigation into the crash, the evidence will be presented to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office to determine if charges will be filed in the crash.