Woman dead, 2 children hospitalized after car crash in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — A woman was killed after a crash in rural Grant County Monday afternoon.

According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, witnesses were already working to resuscitate the unconscious driver when first responders arrived on scene around 4:45 p.m. on Aug. 14. The crash happened in the 4000 block of County Road 300 South. Deputies said two children were also trapped in the car.

Maria Evans, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two children, who were in the car with Evans, were transported to an Indianapolis-area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.