Woman dead, 2 children hospitalized after car crash in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — A woman was killed after a crash in rural Grant County Monday afternoon.
According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, witnesses were already working to resuscitate the unconscious driver when first responders arrived on scene around 4:45 p.m. on Aug. 14. The crash happened in the 4000 block of County Road 300 South. Deputies said two children were also trapped in the car.
Maria Evans, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The two children, who were in the car with Evans, were transported to an Indianapolis-area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The crash is currently under investigation by the Grant County Sheriff's Office, and police are seeking more information about what led up to it. If you have any information, you're asked to contact Grant County authorities at 765-662-9836.