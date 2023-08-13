Kevin Harvick bookends Brickyard career with 23rd place finish

The 2014 Cup Series champion and three-time Brickyard winner ran his final race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's the end of an era at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

When the checkered flag fell on Sunday's Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, not only did Michael McDowell score his second career victory, it also ended the IMS racing tenure of Kevin Harvick.

Harvick won his first Brickyard 400 in just his third attempt in 2003. He was thrust into the spotlight following the tragic death of Dale Earnhardt at the end of the 2001 Daytona 500.

Since then, Harvick competed in 800 NASCAR Cup Series races, scoring 60 wins and the 2014 title. He won back-to-back Brickyard 400s in 2019 and 2020.

Harvick was driving a special tribute paint scheme that resembled what his car owner Tony Stewart drove in 2016 during his final Brickyard start.

Prior to the start of Sunday's race, Harvick received one of the highest honors IMS presents. Track President Doug Boles presented Harvick with a bronze brick to celebrate his three Brickyard victories and impact on NASCAR.

Something he’ll remember forever.



To celebrate the retirement of three-time Brickyard 400 winner @KevinHarvick, @jdouglas4 presented him with a bronze brick in honor of the impact he’s made on the Racing Capital of the World.#NASCAR | #TheBrickyard pic.twitter.com/hTqePJAc5q — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) August 13, 2023

While Harvick's race did not go as planned, fans will never forget the memories made during his 23-year-long Cup career.

Harvick's impact on Indiana motor racing doesn't end at IMS. He won the Kroger 200, formerly held at Indianapolis Raceway Park from 1982-2011, on two occasions.