$5K reward offered for information on arson at Greenfield home

A family was in their home in the 600 block of South State Street when the fire started May 29.

GREENFIELD, Ind. — An up to $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest for an arson fire in Greenfield in late May.

Steve Kropacek, the Greenfield Fire Territory fire marshal, said a family was in a home in the 600 block of South State Street when it caught fire at around 12:35 a.m. on May 29.

The family made it out safe and firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, which was on the outside of the house toward the back.

In the days following the fire, the Greenfield Fire Territory asked the public to help by checking their home surveillance video or coming forward with any other information they have.

On June 1, GFT asked people living in the area to check their surveillance video from the evening of May 28 at 10 p.m. through the morning of May 29 at 12:30 a.m.

"Any information would be greatly appreciated, no matter how insignificant you think it is," GFT said in its post.

On Tuesday, GFT renewed its call for help and said a reward up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the conviction of the person or people involved in this fire.

GFT is investigating a fire that was called in on May 29, 2022 at 12:35 A.M. If you have any information on this fire... Posted by Greenfield Fire Territory on Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Anyone with information about the fire is being asked to call 1-800-382-4628 to remain anonymous or contact the fire marshal at Greenfield Fire Territory at 317-325-1505.