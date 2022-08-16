1 hurt in Bates-Hendricks house fire

The fire happened just before 2 p.m. in the 700 block of Weghorst Street, which is in the Bates Hendricks neighborhood near South East Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person suffered a slight injury in a near south side house fire on Tuesday that left two adults and several pets looking for somewhere else to stay.

Indianapolis firefighters were called to the fire in the 700 block of Weghorst Street, in the Bates Hendricks neighborhood near South East Street, just before 2 p.m.

IFD said all the home's occupants were able to get out safely, but one had a slight injury and was checked out on the scene by medics.

Firefighters brought the fire under control in 25 minutes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to IFD.

1:52 AM - 2 adults and several pets displaced after fire breaks out in home at 701 Weghorst St. Occupants evacuated OK... Posted by Indianapolis Fire Department on Tuesday, August 16, 2022