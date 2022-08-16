Kokomo woman charged in fire at apartment complex

Gwendolyn Reggs is charged with arson, criminal recklessness and failure to make a report.

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo woman was charged in connection with an attempted arson at an apartment complex.

Gwendolyn Reggs, 25, is charged with arson, criminal recklessness and failure to make a report.

Firefighters were called Aug. 8 to the Kokomo Manor Apartment complex in the 600 block of Elk Drive. Firefighters found evidence of a small fire on the second floor, but the fire had extinguished itself before they arrived.

Surveillance images were released of a suspicious woman and her red van. Police said a tip helped identify the woman as Reggs.

Kokomo Fire Department investigators were able to identify items Reggs allegedly carried into the building as being part of what was lit on fire outside of the apartment.

Investigators said Reggs told them there was a long-standing dispute between her and a woman at the apartment where the fire was set. Reggs said the woman had been harassing her.