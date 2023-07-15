Anderson car crash leaves two dead

All three involved were transferred to nearby hospitals Saturday evening where the two females succumbed to their injuries.

ANDERSON, Ind. — The Anderson Police Department responded to a crash that killed two people Saturday afternoon.

The collision at the intersection of South Scatterfield Road and East 5th Street involved a pickup truck driven by a 17-year-old from Anderson and two females in a small car, a spokesperson said.

All three were taken to nearby hospitals where the two people in the car succumbed to their injuries.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

This crash remains under investigation. Witnesses are asked to contact Sgt. Nick Durr at 765-648-6660.