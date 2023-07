At around 9:30 p.m., Martinsville Police Department responded to the report of a person trapped and attempted to rescue the resident.

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — A house fire in Martinsville killed a person and their pet dog Friday night.

At around 9:30 p.m., the Martinsville Police Department responded to the report of a fire with a person trapped and attempted to rescue the resident.

Authorities said fire conditions rapidly deteriorated and attempts to save the resident were unsuccessful.

Firefighters got the blaze under control in about five minutes.

9:28 P.M. - Morgan County Public Safety Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a residence fire with entrapment in the... Posted by City of Martinsville Fire Department on Saturday, July 8, 2023