Families receive backpacks, school supplies, prayer for safe school year

Words of encouragement accompanied each book bag handed out Saturday in an event at Martin University.

Some local schools go back to class in less than two weeks.

A backpack giveaway Saturday not only gave students the supplies they need, but also prayers for their safety amid increasing violence.

You can call it lending a hand for those who might need it the most.

"God bless you, do good," said one volunteer.

A blessing and words of encouragement go along with each book bag handed out here at Martin University.

"I figured 'oh well, we could use backpacks' so I figured we would just come check it out," said America Becsey.

Becsey was one of hundreds of parents or guardians who came out to the third annual Back to School Backpack Giveaway.

She has two boys.

"He's almost nine and he's almost four, so he's just starting pre-K and he's going into third grade," Becsey said.

The process was pretty simple. Families signed in before volunteers prayed over them. It's something organizers say they wanted to do with increased shootings across the country.

"We believe that the youth are our future and there seems to be an attack against them," said Debbie Cooley, an organizer from the event.

Each family received a backpack for each child in their family.

Becsey called it a true blessing.

"When you look at the price tags for some things, who has thirty dollars to throw at a backpack? For a third grader that might come home with it ripped, you know. This is a big help for even us," Becsey said.