Police investigate Hendricks County woman's death

CLAYTON, Ind. — Hendricks County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a homicide in Clayton, Indiana.

Officers received the call Friday in 2100 block of East County Road 600 S near Belleville.

Investigators found a deceased female inside the residence, who has been identified as Rebecca Maners, 62, from Clayton.

A sheriff's department spokesperson called it an ongoing homicide investigation conducted by their department along with the county coroner.

Anyone with information about the incident or who may have seen something unusual in the area prior to the time officers responded is urged to contact Sgt. Chandler at the Hendricks County Sheriff’s investigations division at 317-745-9354 and reference case number 23-6272.