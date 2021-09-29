Anderson woman shoots, kills burglary suspect in her home

A spokesperson with the Anderson Police Department confirmed the incident happened Wednesday around 12:45 a.m. in the 1300 block of East 8th Street.

ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson woman shot and killed a burglary suspect in her home Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson with the Anderson Police Department confirmed the incident happened Wednesday around 12:45 a.m. in the 1300 block of East 8th Street, which is near Anderson University.

Police told 13News the woman called 911 and said she shot the suspect inside her home. Police got to the house and found the suspect deceased.

More information is expected later this morning.