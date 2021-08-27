American Legion offers support to veterans after events in Afghanistan

The news coming out of Afghanistan has been tough for veterans and often triggering.

INDIANAPOLIS — While events unfold overseas, a crisis is forming back home where veterans are struggling with PTSD and not asking for help.

“It’s overwhelming. I had a well-meaning individual send me something that put me into a flashback that took me days to recover from,” said Doug Chace, the service officer for Indianapolis Post 522.

Chace works with fellow veterans who struggle with PTSD.

“My goal is to keep as many friends, comrades, brothers and sisters in arms on top of the dirt as I can,” Chace said.

He said the best way to describe PTSD is "like seeing a movie in your head."

“You relive everything. The sights, the sounds, the smells, the feelings, all the emotions, just like that. You can go from zero to 60 right now and the issue is knowing what to do when it happens,” Chace said.

The American Legion is making sure service members have the support and resources they need. They say the best place to start is the Veteran Crisis Hotline. You can either call or chat any time of the day. It will also tell you the closest VA center and give you resources.

“Put the Veteran Crisis Line number on your telephone. That’s the first thing I would say because you might not need the help, but a battle buddy might need the help or a family member or your next-door neighbor,” said Ben Olsen, 11th District American Legion commander.

The numbers are staggering. A recent study found four times as many service members and veterans have died by suicide than in combat since Sept. 11, 2001.

“Seek the help. There is no sense in holding it all in and just letting it all build up,” Olsen said.

Chace said asking for help doesn’t make you weak despite your training.

“You are trained to not need help. You are trained not to look for help and at the end of the day, I much rather listen to your story then hear about your death,” Chace said.

Sadly, it’s something Chace knows firsthand.

“I lost 24 friends and I found out last week that I have now lost more to the ‘war at home ‘and the ‘war within.’ When you put it all together, it’s 52 people,” Chace said. “When you go to dinner and see 52 dollars on the table, it’s no big deal, but when you realize each of the 52 was a person, had a life, had families, had dreams, had futures and they are now gone, it’s just incredibly frustrating.”

That’s why he wants to help and share a message of hope for veterans and those in the Armed Forces.

“You matter. It’s not weak. Ask for help. Sometimes the bravest thing you can do is to say you can’t,” Chace said.

September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and mental health resources from the VA are available to support veterans, service members and their families in need.

Contact the VA Crisis Line:

The crisis line connects veterans and their families and friends with qualified VA responders 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Call toll-free at (800) 273-8255 and then press 1 or text the number 838255 or chat online here.