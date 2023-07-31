30-year-old motorcyclist dead in Hancock County crash

The two-vehicle crash happened Sunday around 4:30 p.m. in the area of U.S. 36 and County Road 400 West.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — The Hancock County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened Sunday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m. on July 30, Hancock County sheriff's deputies, along with officers from the McCordsville and Fortville police departments, responded to a report of a crash in the area of U.S. 36 and County Road 400 West.

Witnesses told deputies that a motorcyclist, later identified as 30-year-old Robert Siuzdak, of Avon, was going east on U.S. 36, toward Fortville, at a very high rate of speed and passed several vehicles in a no-passing area.

Deputies said a pickup truck was crossing both lanes of U.S. 36 to continue north on County Road 400 West. According to evidence at the scene, deputies believe the pickup truck had crossed the eastbound lane of U.S. 36 and was crossing the westbound lane when the motorcycle crashed into it as it was trying to pass other vehicles.

Siuzdak, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene, according to the sheriff's department.

Deputies said the pickup truck driver was not injured and cooperated with the investigation. Deputies do not believe drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.