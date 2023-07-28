At least 1 dead in Shelbyville crash

Three vehicles are believed to have been involved in the crash, which happened south of Shelbyville.

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — At least one person died after a crash on SR 9, just south of Shelbyville, on Friday.

Preliminary information released from the Shelby County Sheriff's Department said they do not know the name of the drivers involved, but believe the crash involved a "work type truck and possibly two larger trucks".

Three vehicles were involved and SR 9 remains closed at this hour.

Authorities did not say when the crash happened.