Driver escapes serious injury after car crashes into pole, catches fire on Indy's south side

The crash was reported around 3 a.m. in the 7500 block of South Sherman Drive, near East Stop 10 Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — A driver escaped serious injury after their car crashed into a pole and caught fire on Indianapolis' south side early Thursday.

Around 3 a.m., first responders were called to the 7500 block of South Sherman Drive, near East Stop 10 Road, for a report of the crash.

IMPD officers at the scene told 13News the car struck a utility pole, and the driver was able to make it out of the car without serious injuries.

Both directions of South Sherman Drive were closed in the area early Thursday while crews worked to tow away the car, which was heavily damaged by fire, and investigate the cause of the crash.