ISP investigating deadly I-465 crash on Indy's south side

INDIANAPOLIS — State police are investigating a deadly crash involving a semi on Indianapolis' south side early Thursday morning.

Shortly after 2 a.m., Indiana State Police troopers responded to the area of I-465 eastbound, east of State Road 37, for a report of the crash.

ISP confirmed one person was killed in the crash, which involved a semi, in an alert from INDOT around 2:20 a.m.

13News has reached out to Indiana State Police to learn more about the circumstances of the crash.

The right two lanes of eastbound 465 were closed in the area early Thursday while troops investigated the incident.