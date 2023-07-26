IMPD investigating after truck crashes into apartment building near IUPUI campus

A 68-year-old man crashed his Toyota Tundra into an apartment building on West 10th Street Wednesday, according to an IFD spokesperson.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a truck crashed into an apartment building Wednesday morning in downtown Indianapolis.

A spokesperson with the Indianapolis Fire Department said the crash happened July 26 around 10:30 a.m.

A 68-year-old driver left the road while driving on West 10th Street, near the IUPUI campus and Crispus Attucks High School. He was driving a gray Toyota Tundra when it slammed into the side of The Avenue Apartments, IFD said.

No one inside the building was injured in the crash. The driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital.

An update on the driver's condition has not been released.