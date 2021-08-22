Indiana State Fair closes after more than 3 weeks of summer fun

Fair organizers made quite a few changes to keep people safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2021 Indiana State Fair is over after running for more than three weeks with some added changes to keep people safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Indiana State Fair was crowded on the last day, as attendees like Cheryl McKnight-Baker tried to take advantage of the final day of the fair.

“In a sad way, it means the end of the summer,” McKnight-Baker said.

After COVID-19 canceled the fair last year, people like Charles Myers were happy to be back out enjoying the rides, food and making new memories with loved ones.

“Our first date was here at the fair. Our second date was here at the fair. Coming back is kind of a ritual for us,” Myers said, while also saying the COVID-19 safety measures made him feel more comfortable to be out in a crowd.

Fair organizers have said from the very beginning that safety is their top priority. That’s why they put in several safety measures to protect people from COVID-19, such as:

More than 500 hand sanitizing stations

Expanding fair dates to spread out crowds

Closing Mondays and Tuesdays for deep cleaning

Onsite vaccinations

Contactless entry

Fairgoer Elijah Norris also said the measures made him feel safer.

“I think it was a great decision because COVID, there’s a new variant. It might not fit everyone’s needs because it’s a public environment,” Norris said.

“Extending it allows people to relax and not get near as many people,” Myers said.

The extra dates also allowed people more time to show off their Hoosier spirit.

“Fair is like nostalgia to me. You come here as a kid and when you’re older, it feels great,” Norris said.

Fair organizers plan to announce Monday how many people passed through their gates.