Avon Schools to consider mask mandate for all schools

AVON, Ind. — The superintendent of the Avon Community School Corporation has asked the district's school board to consider requiring masks for all students as rising virus cases and quarantines impede the district's efforts in the classroom.

The school board voted on Wednesday to require masks at elementary and intermediate schools, where coronavirus cases and quarantines had been the most prevalent.

Superintendent Dr. Scott M. Wyndham wrote a letter to families Saturday highlighting rising coronavirus cases and quarantines in the district's middle schools and high school.

Virus cases started to climb at Avon Middle School South last week. Between Avon Middle School North and Avon Middle School South, 849 students have been quarantined so far this year. That comes to 50 percent of all middle schoolers enrolled in Avon.

In the last week, health officials ordered the district to close three classrooms due to high concentrations of coronavirus cases. Two of these classrooms were at Avon's middle schools.

"We are experiencing a similar trend at Avon High School," Wyndham said.

As of Thursday, the high school had recorded 481 quarantines this year and Wyndham pointed out that 305 of those occurred last week.

In the letter, Wyndham said families should be aware that some changes may have to be made to protect the students.

"We are committed to adapting based on our data," Wyndham said. "Our first priority as a school district is to keep your children safe when they’re in our care. Our decisions continue to be based on our Avon data and what steps we think are necessary to keep students healthy and in school."

Wyndham is recommending the district require masks for all students PreK through high school. He says the number of quarantines is hindering the district's ability to function and teach its students.

"As of last Sunday, Avon students had lost 4,030 days of instruction to COVID-19 quarantines," Wyndham said. "This week, that number climbed to an astounding 9,496 days."

Wyndham said he provided this data to the district school board along with his recommendation that masks be required at all schools. The board will discuss whether additional changes to the district's protocols are necessary during its next meeting on Monday, Aug. 23 at 5:30 p.m.

To allow for social distancing, Monday’s school board meeting will take place in the Auditorium at Avon Middle School South. Wyndham said the meeting is open to the public but there won't be an opportunity for public comment.