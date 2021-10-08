Masks recommended indoors in all 92 Indiana counties, according to CDC guidance

The CDC recommends even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in areas with substantial or high amounts of community transmission of COVID-19.

INDIANAPOLIS — Everyone in Indiana is recommended to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Fifteen Indiana counties — Brown, Delaware, Elkhart, Fayette, Jasper, Jay, Lake, LaPorte, Martin, Monroe, Newton, Porter, Randolph, St. Joseph and Wayne — are seeing substantial community transmission over the last seven days, while the state's other 77 counties are experiencing high transmission.

The agency's online data tracker features a color-coded interactive map that shows different levels of community transmission. In the color-coded map, orange reflects substantial community transmission and red indicates high transmission.

Substantial transmission means there's been 50-100 cases per 100,000 over a 7-day period and high transmission means an area has seen more than 100 cases per 100,000 over a 7-day period, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky explained.