Indiana man accused of buying gun used in fatal shooting of Chicago police officer

CHICAGO — A U.S. Attorney has charged a man from Indiana with federal firearms violations "for allegedly conspiring to straw purchase a semi-automatic handgun that the charges allege was used to shoot two Chicago Police officers last weekend."

In a news release, the office said Jamel Danzy falsely certified on forms that he was the actual buyer of the gun when was a "straw purchaser" and bought the gun at the request of a Chicago resident.

The release said Danzy knew that the buyer wasn't legally qualified to buy the weapon because of felony convictions.

Danzy, 29, of Hammond, is charged with conspiracy to violate federal firearm laws, including knowingly transferring and giving a firearm to an out-of-state resident, knowingly making a false written statement to acquire a firearm, and knowingly disposing of a firearm to a convicted felon. He made his first court appearance Monday.

“Straw purchasers and firearm traffickers enable violence with deadly consequences,” said John R. Lausch, Jr., United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois. “Fighting violent crime is a top priority in our office, and we are committed to holding accountable those who engage in illicit firearm transactions.”

Two Chicago brothers have been charged in the shooting.

Police and prosecutors announced Monday that Emonte Morgan was charged with first-degree murder in Saturday’s fatal shooting of 29-year-old officer Ella French, as well as attempted murder of a second officer and other charges.