The end of an era: Manning takes one last jab at Brady during Hall of Fame speech

CANTON, Ohio — It's no secret Peyton Manning and Tom Brady haven't always seen eye to eye. In fact, their rivalry is one of the best the NFL has ever seen. So, when Manning was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Sunday, Brady was there. And, to many people's surprise, he was sitting in Manning's section during the ceremony.

"I just need to make sure he’s really done. Can’t risk this guy coming back…," Brady said in a tweet.

When Manning took the stage in Canton, Ohio on Sunday, Aug. 9, he shared a funny and inspiring 9-minute speech, during which he made sure to call out his friend Tom Brady.

“Speaking of rivals, my good friend Tom Brady is here tonight,’’ Manning said.

The crowd mixed in some boos. Brady seemed stunned. What he’d do? He forgot Manning fans didn’t like New England beating the one guy who got the better of their hero one too many times.

“By the time [when] Tom Brady is inducted in his first year of eligibility in the year 2035 [more laughter] he will only have time to post his induction speech on his Instagram account.”

The laughter got the joke. Brady, who is still playing at a Super Bowl level at 44-years-old, often posts on Instagram.

Their rivalry was a fan favorite, sparked by years of tough competition between two of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play in the NFL.

The two QB's paths crossed between 2001 and 2015. Over the years, they played each other 17 times, and Brady was on the winning team for 11 of those games.

