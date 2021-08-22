IMPD: Juvenile girl shot on Indy's far east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a far east side shooting that left a juvenile injured Sunday.
Officers were called to an apartment complex in the 600 block of Belhaven Place, which is near Washington Square Mall, just after 8 p.m. on a report of a person shot.
According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers arrived to find a juvenile girl who had been shot.
Police say the girl was taken to Riley Hospital for Children where she's listed in stable condition.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.