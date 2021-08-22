IMPD officer in good condition after overnight shooting on southeast side

The officer sustained a graze wound while struggling with a subject.

INDIANAPOLIS — A Metro Police officer was injured early Sunday after struggling with a subject in a southeast side neighborhood.

The officer is reported to be in good condition after sustaining what is described as a graze wound.

The officer-involved shooting occurred just after 2 a.m. Sunday the 6500 block of Knobstone Way near Southeastern Avenue and Interstate 465 in Franklin Township.

Officers were responding to an emotional crisis call before the struggle ensued.

The officer, whose name has not been shared by IMPD, was transported to an area hospital and listed as stable.

#Breaking IMPD on scene of officer involved shooting near Southeastern & I465. Officers responded to person in emotional crisis call, got into physical struggle, an ofc suffered a graze wound. PIO did say officers did not shoot, but did not say whose gun. @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/V0gsXABEGJ — Joe Fenton (@Joe_does_stuff) August 22, 2021

An IMPD spokesman said police did not fire any shots, but investigators have not determined where the bullet the hit the officer came from.