No injuries after IMPD officer fires weapon investigating possible domestic disturbance

Police said the incident happened Friday morning in the 10000 block of John Marshal Drive.

INDIANAPOLIS — No injuries were reported after an IMPD officer fired his gun Friday.

Police said officers responded around 3:30 a.m. to check the welfare of a pregnant woman that was reportedly being choked by a man in the 10000 block of John Marshal Drive.

Police said as officers arrived, they located the people involved outside in a parking lot.

Police encountered a man they said had a gun and he was told by one officer to put it down.

During the incident, one IMPD officer fired his service weapon. The man who had the gun was detained but later released.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the call and information provided to dispatchers.

The officer who fired his gun has been placed on administrative leave which is standard practice in an officer-involved shooting investigation.