IMPD death investigation underway after reported shooting on Michigan Road

Police said two men walked into St. Vincent Hospital after reports of a shooting on Michigan Road. One of them died.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men showed up with gunshot wounds early Thursday morning at St. Vincent Hospital on the northwest side of Indianapolis shortly after Metro Police were called to a report of shots fired nearby.

One of the men died at the hospital, and homicide detectives are now investigating.

Police were first called to 7215 N. Michigan Road around 12:45 a.m. to investigate a report of gunshots. There is a KFC restaurant at that address, but investigators have not shared information about whether they found any evidence of a shooting there.

At 12:48 a.m., police were notified that the two men, whose names have not been shared by authorities, were undergoing treatment for gunshot wounds at the hospital. Police originally reported one of the men was stable and the other was in critical condition. Shortly before 1:30 a.m. IMPD confirmed the second man had died.