2 killed in Danville crash

The collision happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday on Cartersburg Road.

DANVILLE, Ind. — Danville police confirm two people were killed in a crash late Monday afternoon.

The collision happened around 5:30 p.m. on Cartersburg Road around Hendricks County Road 200 South.

Police said Cartersburg Road would be closed for several hours while accident reconstructionists investigate the crash. Motorists are asked to find an alternative route and avoid the area.

Few details were immediately available about the crash. Police are working to notify the families of the people involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as additional information becomes available.