1 dead, 5 injured in series of double shootings in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD investigated its third double shooting of the day on Sunday. The violence led to one person being killed and five others being injured.

At around 10:30 p.m., officers were called to a shooting on the near northwest side that happened in the area of West 30th Street and Kessler Boulevard North Drive.

When officers arrived, they found two people about a block away, near the intersection of Lafayette and Kessler Boulevard, who had been shot. Two kids were found unharmed in the backseat of the car, police said.

IMPD has not released any details on the condition of the two people shot beyond saying they were both "awake and breathing" and taken to a local hospital.

One bullet struck a house in the incident, police said.

Detectives were canvassing the area for any additional information or footage.

The first happened on the west side of Indianapolis at around 3 p.m. Officers went to the 3600 block of St Thomas Lane, between Interstate 74 and Interstate 465, where they found two people who had been shot. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition and the other was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The second double shooting happened an hour later on the near northwest side in the 800 block of Eugene Street. When officers got to the area, IMPD said they found a man on the sidewalk who had died. Another man had also been shot. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators are continuing to search for a suspect in this shooting. However, they said they don't believe the shooting was random. By around 5 p.m., IMPD officers were canvassing the area and talking to neighbors.

IMPD has not identified any of the people who were shot or released information about what led up to the shootings.