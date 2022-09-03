2 killed, 3 wounded in separate Indianapolis shootings

Police haven't said if they have determined if any of the shootings were related.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating several shootings that left two people dead and three injured over a span of about three hours.

The most recent incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 8400 block of Southeastern Avenue. Officers who were called about a shooting found a victim with an apparent gunshot wound. Police didn't provide a condition for the person, but said they were taken to a local hospital.

At about the same time, police found a person down in the area of Southeastern Avenue and Hunter Road. That person had apparently been shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police haven't said if they believe the two incidents were related.

Within minutes of the incidents on Southeastern, police got a report of a person shot around 26th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. A person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound was found and was pronounced dead at the scene.

At around 10 p.m. Friday, police were called to the 5900 block of Fieldcrest Lane to investigate a report of a shooting. Officers discovered a person with an apparent gunshot would. The victim was taken to an area hospital and was reported to be in critical condition.

A few minutes earlier, dispatchers got a call of a person shot in the 1800 block of Howard Street. Police found a victim who had apparently been shot. A police department spokesperson said that person was in "stable" condition.