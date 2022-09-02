1 person critically injured in west Indianapolis shooting

Police were called to the 5900 block of Fieldcrest Lane around 9:45 p.m. Friday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to a hospital late Friday.

Dispatchers got a report of a person shot around 9:45 p.m. in the 5900 block of Fieldcrest Lane, which is near West Washington Street and I-465. Officers found a victim with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was said to be in critical condition.

A police department spokesperson didn't say whether officers had determined what led to the shooting, or if a suspect had been identified.

