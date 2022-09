Police said the shooting happened around 6 a.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Jonathon Court.

ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man is dead after what police called an accidental shooting.

Police said 19-year-old Jacob Spivey was shot in the 1900 block of Jonathon Court around 6 a.m. Thursday.

Medics pronounced Spivey dead at the scene.

The Madison County Coroner’s Office will officially determine the cause and manner of death.