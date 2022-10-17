2 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash in Fortville

Two people died in the crash. Fortville police said a third was treated at the hospital and released.

FORTVILLE, Ind. — Two people died and a third was injured in a multi-car crash in Fortville on Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called just before 3 p.m. to a serious personal injury crash that happened in the 800 block of East Broadway Street.

Fortville police told 13News it was a head-on crash with three cars involved.

Broadway Street was shut down between Ohio Street and Emerson Drive for several hours as the Hancock County Fatal Accident Crash Team investigated.