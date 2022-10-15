Residents say Irvington apartment complex served surprise eviction notice to all residents

Tenants created a petition to hold the owner of their apartment accountable for deplorable conditions and for sudden eviction notices served to all tenants.

INDIANAPOLIS — Tenants of Irvington Arms Apartments in Irvington say they are fed up with deplorable living conditions and are calling on the management company to do what's right.

"We had dog waste piling up for months," said tenant Dominiaca Hudson. "Gunshots were a regular thing at five in the morning inside the building."

Hudson said all tenants received a surprise eviction notice on Oct. 3 forcing them to evacuate.

"I opened my door and taped to my and everybody's door was a 10-day notice," said Hudson.

She said the owner now wants to evict all tenants no matter if they're paid up to date or not.

Hudson shared photos of horrid conditions inside showing broken glass and trash in hallways, broken windows and more.

She said issues began two years ago when new management took over.

According to the Marion County Assessor's Office, the land housing Irvington Arms Apartments is owned by Braavosi Holdings LLC, attention David Pezzola.

13News found David Pezzola is also listed as the owner and CEO of Icarus Investment Group.

The management company for Irvington Arms Apartments is listed as Atlas Asset Management, based out of Chicago.

The Marion County Health Department sent a letter to Braavosi Holdings LLC on Oct. 5 stating a reinspection was made to the property and revealed "remaining conditions that are in violation of Chapter 10 of the Code of the Health and Hospital Corporation of Marion County, Indiana."

MCPHD notified Pezzola to fix numerous violations, like removing trash in hallways, repairing cracks in ceilings and make sure doors close securely.

A health department spokesperson told 13News, officials plan to "file the violations in court after the reinspection on Oct. 17 unless the property is vacated or in compliance."

Hudson said the eviction notice tenants receive also stated anyone not off the property by Oct. 10 would be removed by IMPD.

"IMPD does confirm that we are working with the current property owners of that particular property. However, we will only take action if we have an emergency vacate order, and that comes from the Marion County Health Department and any action taken civilly will be enforced by the township constable," said Officer William Young with IMPD.

On Friday, 13News watched as a few tenants were moving belongings out of the building.

Lauren Hall Bushman helped start a petition against the apartment owner.

"When I saw the gravity of the situation and how dangerous it was for everyone in the community that that building was being allowed to exist in that way, it's just not humane. We're calling for the city to hold him responsible for displacing countless people," said Hall Bushman.

Hudson later learned Hall Bushman became involved in the petition.

"She reached out to me for assistance and guidance in getting city officials to pay attention because she had made multiple attempts to do so, in addition to contacting the management companies that had been overseeing the building without a call back for almost a year," said Hall Bushman.

Hudson continued asking for help after the electricity went out on the third floor.

"I just had this feeling something bad was going to happen. I got the notice on Oct. 3 and woke up Oct. 4, on my birthday, and there was a homicide in the hallway," said Hudson.

The victim was identified as Deandre Halbert, 35.

"No one could have known he was up there. There was no electricity. It was dark," said Hudson.

"Our hope is that in the petition that people aren't evicted. Our hope is that Mr. Pezzola makes the necessary repairs to make that building habitable," said Hall Bushman.

Hudson said tenants feel unseen and unheard.

"It makes you feel like you're not a human being. It makes you feel invisible, like you don't have rights and it wouldn't happen to a middle class, perhaps, property," said Hudson.