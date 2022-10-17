x
80-year-old woman dead after falling down stairs at Purdue football game

Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello said a woman, later identified as Donna Steenbager, fell down the stairs at Ross-Ade Stadium and hit her head.
Credit: WTHR
Ross-Ade Stadium on the campus of Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — An 80-year-old woman died after she was injured in a fall at Purdue's football game Saturday.

Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello said a woman, later identified as Donna Steenbager, fell down the stairs at Ross-Ade Stadium and hit her head during Purdue's 43-37 win against Nebraska.

Steenbager was taken to IU Health in Lafayette, but she died from her injuries Sunday shortly after 10 a.m.

The coroner's office will review Steenbager's medical records and toxicology results to determine if an autopsy is needed.

