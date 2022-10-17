80-year-old woman dead after falling down stairs at Purdue football game

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — An 80-year-old woman died after she was injured in a fall at Purdue's football game Saturday.
Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello said a woman, later identified as Donna Steenbager, fell down the stairs at Ross-Ade Stadium and hit her head during Purdue's 43-37 win against Nebraska.
Steenbager was taken to IU Health in Lafayette, but she died from her injuries Sunday shortly after 10 a.m.
The coroner's office will review Steenbager's medical records and toxicology results to determine if an autopsy is needed.
What other people are reading:
- Indiana US Senate candidates spilt on abortion, spending
- Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Sub-freezing temperatures on the way for central Indiana
- 'This has been here since the 1940s': High levels of radioactive lead found at Missouri elementary school
- 'He is just awesome' | Ohio youth tackles challenge of playing football deaf
- California bakery creates life-sized Han Solo out of bread
- IMPD undercover operation leads to several arrests
- Neighbors express concern over future of former prison site on Indy's near east side
- Strut 2 Save Lives honors race car driver and organ donor Bryan Clauson