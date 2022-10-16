Neighbors express concern over future of former prison site on Indy's near east side

The property on Randolph Street has been vacant since 2017.

INDIANAPOLIS — Neighbors on the east side are asking the state to listen to their concerns on the future of a former women's prison.

The property has been vacant since 2017. Neighbors said that's far too long.

"Whatever happens here is going to impact the entire near east side," said neighbor Melissa Benton.

Benton lives less than a mile from the former women's prison on the east side. Built in 1873, the property was the first women's prison in the country.

"This one is also unique in that it's in the middle of this urban neighborhood. That's not where you typically find prisons," said Benton.

Now the site sits empty and partially demolished. Neighbors who live nearby believe the state has had plenty of time to decide what they want to do with it. But before anything is decided, they want the state to listen to their input.

"I think the next generation of this space can really find a way to honor that history but create something that serves all the neighbors, said Benton.

Community members want to see something that would serve the community.

"What we don't want to see is if this would turn into 500,000 townhomes. That doesn't serve the neighborhood," said Benton.

The Indiana Department of Administration website says they are evaluating the needs of the state and no decision has been made for the use of the Randolph Street Campus. It also said it will hold public meetings with neighborhood stakeholders to listen to their wishes on future use.

But Benton said she and other neighbors are frustrated after reaching out to the state with their input and concerns and feeling ignored.

"We also don't believe that engagement that they're doing, is authentic and real and that they will take into account what neighbors want to see," said Benton.

The future of the former prison is important to Benton because in 1995 that was her home when she was incarcerated there for four years.

"I hope that my being here can really give shape and voice to the neighbors to have it be something that is really going to serve neighbors," said Benton.

She also wants to help improve the quality of life in the neighborhood and give neighbors a voice.

"It's really important that neighbors who have lived through the worst of times are able to have a say in what happens next," said Benton.