10 Black women honored in Indianapolis for philanthropic work across US

Black women from across the country gathered both in person and virtually to celebrate Black Philanthropy Month, and the important role Black women play in it.

INDIANAPOLIS — Ten Black female philanthropists from across the country were honored at the Black Women Give Back awards hosted at the Madame Walker Legacy Center.

The philanthropists' summit was all about celebrating Black Philanthropy Month. They were honored for their efforts to make the world a better place.

"We are all better off, everyone has equal opportunities to bring their innovations to market," said Black Philanthropy Month Founder Dr. Jackie Bouvier-Copeland.

"Black women matter. We contribute civically to the entire nation and the world and, frankly, the future of the planet is better when our leaders and contributions are supported," said Copeland.

Copeland said that support does not always happen. Studies show that Black philanthropies receive less funding support than white-led philanthropies, despite Black households giving a larger share of their wealth to charities than any other racial group in America.

"Black women do amazing work that transforms not just our community, but the entire nation and the world, but we are not written in the history books," Copeland said.

Tyeshia Wilson, the director of engagement at Philanthropy Together and the chair-elect for HERitage Giving Fund, and Joy Webb, the program director at the Community Investment Network, were two of the philanthropists honored Wednesday.

They both traveled from out of state for the honor and, they said, this is bigger than an event.

"It's super important not just to us as Black women to be seen and heard, but the global movement of everyday philanthropists," said Wison.

"Everybody can come in and join this movement. It's making the people that may be the most underserved be seen and funded and helped," said Webb.