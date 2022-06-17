Babyface to headline weekend of events celebrating Madam Walker Legacy Center

The renowned singer-songwriter was also honored with a star on the Madam Walker Legacy Center Walk of Fame

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Legendary musician Babyface made a special trip back to Indianapolis to help the Madame Walker Legacy Center Celebrate 95 years of Black Excellence.

The center is kicking off their anniversary with celebrity concerts and celebrations. The center's Board of Directors Chair Joyce Rogers said they have a lot to be proud of.

"It was a big deal to save the Madam Walker not only to ensure that it survives but that it thrives. For me being part of that and part of that messaging, not just in Indy but across the state is huge," Rogers said.

Indy native Babyface will perform at the Saturday Legacy concert. He was also honored with a star on the Madam Walker Legacy Center Walk of Fame for the impact, his work has had on the world and our city.

"This is where our mom raised us. When I think of Indianapolis I think of home. To have a star here is like being at home. You don't really get better than that,” Babyface said during a news conference Friday morning.

Babyface said being back in his hometown reminds him of the best parts of his childhood, a part that he greatly misses.

"Every time I come into the city, I feel like I'm more connected with my mom."

Madame C.J. Walker's dreams are the foundation of the center.

"I hope she would be really pleased. To be able to continue to uplift everything she stood for, I hope she would be happy about the renovations because it’s keeping this going," said Madam Walker Legacy Center President Kristian Little Stricklen.