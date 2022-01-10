Indianapolis mansion, estate of late businesswoman DeHaan listed for $14M

The luxurious estate, described in the listing as "almost holy, a true sanctuary," sits on more than 150 acres that was once the grounds of a monastery.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis home and estate of the late businesswoman and philanthropist Christel DeHaan has hit the market for $14 million.

The luxurious estate, described in the listing as "almost holy, a true sanctuary," sits on more than 150 acres that was once the grounds of a monastery.

The plot includes a 41,762-square-foot mansion, a private lake, terraces and formal gardens. There are seven bedrooms and 10 full bathrooms, plus seven half-bathrooms in the house built in 2007.

DeHaan, who died in 2020 at age 77, was one of the wealthiest women and most prominent Hoosier philanthropists in the nation.

In 1974, she co-founded the Indiana-based timeshare company Resort Condominiums International, which she sold for $825 million in 1995.