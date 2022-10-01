Leave the cash at home, and other things to know before heading into Lucas Oil

Make your life easier and bring just a phone and wallet into Lucas Oil Stadium tonight.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's come down to this. The Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs will face off in Indianapolis for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship.

Nick Saban and Kirby Smart are not the only ones who have some prepping to do.

As hundreds of thousands of fans flood into Lucas Oil Stadium for the game Monday night, there are a few rules to follow and things to know before you go.

Gates open three hours early

Kickoff is at 8 p.m., but you can get into Lucas Oil as early as 5 p.m..

Bag policy

Leave the purses and backpacks at home. A clear bag policy is enforced at Lucas Oil Stadium.

You'll be subject to physical inspection by security personnel. Be ready to open your bag. You may also be asked to shift or remove contents.

You are allowed to carry one clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bag that does not exceed the dimensions 12" X 6" X 12", or a one-gallon size clear plastic freezer bag.

Any clutch bags or purses have to be the same size as your hand.

Not carrying a bag? You've got a faster way in!

Use the security lines marked "EXPRESS LANES" for entry into Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil is cashless

If you want to buy food or a beer at the game, you won't be able to use cash to do it. Lucas Oil first went cashless back in 2020, and it is a policy that has stuck around, so make sure to bring a debit or credit card.

There are two cash-to-card kiosks located in Lucas Oil Stadium in Sections 116 and 543 in the concourse.

COVID-19 safety

Masks are highly encouraged — not mandated — inside Lucas Oil Stadium.

Mobile tickets

A majority of people will only be able to access their tickets from a mobile device.

All mobile tickets can be viewed and managed from your smartphone through the CFBPlayoff App.

For more information about managing mobile tickets, visit collegefootballplayoff.com/mobiletickets.

That app is also where fans can register phones to participate in the light show before the game.

Ticket problems

Ticket office windows are located at the southeast corner and open at 5 p.m. on gameday. For CFP ticket questions, call 469-706-9010 or email tickets@collegefootballplayoff.com.

Lost something? Head here

Guest services are located at various kiosks throughout Lucas Oil Stadium.

Street level: Southeast corner, near section 121

Southeast corner, near section 121 Club loge level: Southwest corner, adjacent to section 330

Southwest corner, adjacent to section 330 Terrace level: Southeast corner by elevator lobby, across from section 519 and Northwest corner by elevator lobby, across from section 545

Lost and found items will be turned in to the guest services kiosk at section 121. After the game, those will be left at Lucas Oil Stadium Security Dispatch. Items will be held for two weeks.

You can call Security Dispatch at 317-262-4000, which is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to see if their item has been turned in.

Parking

There is no general parking for vehicles, RVs, buses and limousines in the lots surrounding Lucas Oil Stadium. All lots surrounding the stadium will be pass lots only.

Those looking to purchase parking for the National Championship can visit VisitIndy.com/indianapolis-transportation-parking for more information on parking in the downtown Indianapolis area.

You can also look at a map of the stadium here.

Uber and Lyft drop-off

Drop-off points at Lucas Oil Stadium are located at the Southwest corner of the building, accessible via northbound Missouri Street.

There is also one at the northeast corner of the building, accessible via southbound Capitol Avenue. You can get dropped off three hours prior to the 8 p.m. kickoff.

Those wishing to drop off or pick up at either location will need to let officers at the intersections know their intentions to allow access.



Please note that due to pedestrian traffic, pick-up at the northeast corner (Capitol Avenue) area will not be available between the conclusion of the game until approximately one hour after the game has ended.

The reopening of Capitol Avenue is subject to the designated officers' discretion.

Leave the signs and horns at home

Signs, posters, banners and flags are banned at Lucas Oil. So are horns, bells and vuvuzelas.

Cameras

Video cameras are prohibited for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship. Still cameras are permitted inside Lucas Oil Stadium, but lens length is restricted to 6 inches extended.

Forgot something in your car? Leave it there